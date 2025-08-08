5 hamstring exercises you must do today

Hamstring flexibility is essential for overall mobility and avoiding injuries. Adding advanced exercises to your routine can improve flexibility, boost athletic performance, and lower the chances of strains. Here are five advanced hamstring exercises that can help improve your flexibility. Each of these will target different areas of the hamstrings, giving you a well-rounded routine to stretch and strengthen these vital muscles.

Leg swings Dynamic leg swings Dynamic leg swings are an excellent way to warm up the hamstrings while enhancing flexibility. Stand next to a wall or sturdy object for support. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner, gradually increasing the range of motion. Perform 10 to 15 swings on each leg. This exercise helps loosen tight muscles and prepares them for more intense stretching routines.

Balance challenge Single-leg deadlifts Single-leg deadlifts hone in on balance and hamstring strength, at once. Stand on one leg, with a slight bend at the knee, holding the weight in the opposite hand (optional). Hinge at the hips while extending the free leg behind you, until your torso is parallel to the ground. Return to standing position slowly, engaging your core throughout. Aim for eight to ten reps per side.

Strength builder Nordic hamstring curls Nordic hamstring curls are great for building both strength and flexibility in hamstrings. Kneel on a soft surface with your feet secured under an immovable object or held by a partner. Slowly lower your upper body toward the ground by extending at the knees while keeping your back straight, then return to the starting position using your hamstrings' power without bending at hips.

Deep stretching Pigeon Pose Variation The pigeon pose variation deeply stretches both hip flexors and hamstrings at the same time—start by getting into the regular pigeon pose position by bending one knee forward under chest and extending the other leg straight back. Gently lean forward over the bent knee until you feel a stretch on the backside thigh area. Hold for 30 seconds before switching sides.