Carob powder, sourced from the carob tree, is a versatile ingredient that is used in a variety of cuisines. In Africa , it is used in many a dish, lending an interesting flavor and nutritional benefit. Here are five African dishes that use carob powder, and how this ingredient elevates traditional recipes. From savory to sweet, these dishes show how adaptable carob powder can be.

Dish 1 Moroccan carob tagine Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew famous for its aromatic spices and rich flavors. Adding carob powder to this dish lends a subtle sweetness and depth to the sauce. The combination of spices such as cumin and coriander with carob creates a harmonious blend that goes well with vegetables. This dish is usually served with couscous or bread making it a wholesome meal.

Dish 2 Ethiopian carob injera Injera is a staple of Ethiopian cuisine, traditionally prepared from teff flour. By incorporating the batter with carob powder, injera gets an earthy sweetness that complements spicy stews and lentils. The fermentation process of injera remains the same but the addition of carob adds an interesting twist to its flavor without changing its characteristic texture.

Dish 3 Ghanaian carob jollof rice Jollof rice is popular throughout West Africa and each region has a different version of it. In the Ghanaian versions, mixing carob powder into the tomato-based sauce adds complexity without overpowering the taste of other ingredients like peppers or onions. The end result is a slightly sweetened rice dish that retains all traditional elements while offering something new to those familiar with Jollof rice.

Dish 4 Tunisian carob harissa paste Harissa paste from Tunisia usually includes chili peppers blended with garlic and spices like cumin or coriander seeds for a heat-packed flavor enhancement when added to soups or stews alike. Adding some amount (around one tablespoon) is worth trying out if you want more depth within your homemade harissa paste recipe using natural sweetness provided by our star ingredient - carobs, which balances spiciness perfectly well.