African tiger nuts, or chufa, are small tubers that have been a part of several cuisines for centuries. Packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they make a nutritious addition to sweet dishes. Here are five creative ways to use tiger nuts in making delectable desserts that everyone can dig into. From puddings to cookies, these recipes showcase the versatility of this unique ingredient.

Dish 1 Tiger nut pudding delight Tiger nut pudding is a creamy dessert that pairs the natural sweetness of tiger nuts with coconut milk and vanilla. For this, soak the tiger nuts overnight and blend them with the coconut milk until smooth. Add vanilla extract and a sweetener of your choice, then simmer the mixture on low heat until thickened. Serve chilled for a refreshing treat that's both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 2 Crunchy tiger nut cookies For all the crunchy snack lovers, tiger nut cookies make for a delicious option. Simply grind dried tiger nuts into a flour, and combine it with almond flour, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness and some melted butter or coconut oil to form a dough. Shape small balls and flatten slightly, before baking at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown.

Dish 3 Creamy tiger nut ice cream Tiger nut ice cream offers a creamy and delicious dairy-free alternative. Blend soaked tiger nuts with water to achieve a milk-like consistency, then strain through cheesecloth for smoothness. Mix this liquid with sugar or agave syrup, with vanilla extract, before churning in an ice cream maker as per manufacturer instructions.

Dish 4 Sweet tiger nut energy balls Energy balls made from ground tiger nuts are perfect as quick snacks packed full of nutrients without added sugars or preservatives found in store-bought versions. Simply combine ground oats (or oat flour), chopped dates (or raisins), peanut butter (or almond butter), chia seeds (optional), plus finely chopped dried fruits such as apricots if desired. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls, ready-to-eat anytime hunger strikes.