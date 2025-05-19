What's the story

Tamarind or imli, a tangy tropical fruit is a staple in African cuisine.

The fruit's versatility can be witnessed across the continent as it elevates the taste of diverse dishes.

From savory stews to refreshing drinks, tamarind gives a unique touch, both flavorful and aromatic.

Here, we list five African dishes where tamarind plays a key role, highlighting its importance in traditional cooking and its ability to bring out the best in local ingredients.