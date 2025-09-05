Try these dishes using black beans

African black beans are a staple ingredient in a number of traditional African dishes. High in protein and fiber, these beans are a healthy addition to any meal. Versatile in nature, they can be used in myriad ways to create tasty dishes that showcase Africa's rich culinary heritage. Here, we look at five African dishes that make the best use of nutrient-rich black beans.

Dish 1 Ghanaian red-red Ghanaian red-red is a staple made with black-eyed peas or black beans cooked in palm oil with tomatoes and spices. The dish is named after the red color given by the palm oil and tomatoes. Served with fried plantains, it adds a sweet contrast to the savory beans. Not just delicious, this dish also packs a good amount of protein and essential nutrients.

Dish 2 Nigerian akara Akara is a popular Nigerian snack prepared with blended black-eyed peas or black beans, onions, peppers, and spices, and deep-fried into fritters. These crispy treats are often consumed as breakfast or street food across Nigeria. Akara provides a great way to indulge in the health benefits of black beans while relishing their exquisite flavor.

Dish 3 Kenyan githeri Githeri is a traditional Kenyan dish of boiled maize and legumes, such as black beans, cooked together until tender. This simple but hearty meal is often seasoned with salt, onions, and sometimes even vegetables such as potatoes or carrots for added flavor. Githeri proves to be an affordable source of energy with its carbohydrate-rich ingredients coupled with protein-packed legumes.

Dish 4 Ethiopian misir wot Misir wot, an Ethiopian stew, can be prepared with black beans for a different texture while retaining its spicy flavor from berbere spices, garlic, ginger, and onions. It's simmered till thickened and served with injera bread, making for a healthy meal with balanced flavors that ensure you love it every single time.