5 ginger-infused dishes for everyone

African cuisine is famous for its flavors and ingredients, and ginger is an important component of many traditional dishes. The aromatic root lends a unique zest and warmth to the dishes, making it an integral part of several African recipes. From stews to teas, ginger's versatility amps up the taste and aroma of dishes across the continent. Here are five African ginger-infused dishes that can add an exciting twist to your culinary repertoire.

Jollof rice West African ginger jollof rice A West African staple, jollof rice's vibrant color and rich flavor profile makes it a fan-favorite. The addition of ginger takes this classic dish up a notch, giving it a spicy kick that goes well with the tomatoes and spices used in its making. Cooked with vegetables like onions, peppers, and carrots, this one-pot meal is hearty and flavorful. Ginger not only boosts taste but also provides health benefits like aiding digestion.

Lentil stew Ethiopian ginger lentil stew Ethiopian cuisine often includes lentils as a key ingredient because of their nutrition and versatility. In this stew, ginger is mixed with lentils, garlic, onions, and spices like cumin and turmeric to make a comforting dish full of flavor. The slow-cooked nature of this stew makes the ginger's warmth infuse throughout the dish while keeping its distinct taste. This hearty meal goes well with injera or rice.

Carrot soup Moroccan carrot & ginger soup Moroccan carrot soup has been praised for its creamy texture and aromatic spices. By adding fresh ginger to this soup along with carrots, cumin, coriander, and cinnamon, it gets an extra layer of depth in flavor which balances sweetness with spice just right. Blending the ingredients together gives you a smooth consistency that's just perfect on cold days or even as an appetizer before any main course.

Tangawizi chai Tanzanian ginger tea (Tangawizi chai) Tangawizi chai, Tanzania's spiced tea, is made with fresh ginger and black tea leaves boiled together for a fragrant aroma. Sweetened with sugar or honey, and with the addition of milk for creaminess (optional), it has a unique spice blend with cardamom and cloves. Each sip is a memorable experience, ideal for relaxing moments alone or with friends.