Why teff is the next big superfood 

Native to Ethiopia, teff is a tiny grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years. Known for its resilience and nutritional value, teff is becoming a popular superfood. This ancient grain is gluten-free and packed with iron, calcium, and protein. Its versatility in cooking proves to be an attractive option for those seeking healthy alternatives. As more people discover teff's benefits, it continues to make its mark on global cuisine.

Nutrients Nutritional powerhouse Teff is packed with essential nutrients that promote overall well-being. It is high in iron that helps in maintaining blood health and energy levels. Teff also provides calcium required for strong bones and teeth. The grain also gives an impressive amount of protein, which makes it a great option for vegetarians seeking to up their protein intake without depending on animal products.

Dietary needs Gluten-free benefits For people suffering from gluten intolerance or celiac disease, teff has been a great substitute for traditional grains like wheat or barley. Being naturally gluten-free, it enables those with restricted diets to enjoy a number of dishes without risking their health. Teff flour can be used for baking bread or pancakes, retaining the same texture and flavor.

Culinary uses Versatility in cooking Teff's versatility in the kitchen has made it a favorite among chefs and home cooks. It can be used whole or ground into flour for various recipes, from porridge to flatbreads. Its mild, nutty flavor pairs well with sweet and savory dishes seamlessly, while adding nutritional value at the same time.