5 hand exercises for a stronger grip
What's the story
Grip strength is critical for carrying out daily activities and maintaining good hand health.
For centuries, traditional exercises in Africa have been practiced to improve grip strength.
These exercises are easy yet potent, require little to no equipment and can be performed anywhere.
By adding these exercises to your routine, you can improve your grip strength to a great extent.
Here are five African hand exercises to help you get a stronger grip.
Sandbag squeeze
Squeezing sandbags
Squeezing sandbags is also a traditional exercise for building finger and palm strength.
Take a small bag, fill it with sand or rice and squeeze it tightly with one hand for a few seconds before switching to the other one.
It targets the muscles in your fingers and palms, improving overall grip strength in the long run.
Rubber band stretch
Finger stretching with rubber bands
Using rubber bands for finger stretching is an effective way to improve flexibility and strength in the fingers.
Take a rubber band and place it around all five fingers of one hand.
Now, try stretching them apart as far as possible without breaking the band.
Hold the position for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat multiple times on each hand.
Thumb opposition
Thumb opposition exercise
The thumb opposition exercise strengthens your thumb's ability to oppose other fingers, which is essential for gripping objects firmly.
Start by touching the tip of your thumb to each fingertip on the same hand in succession while applying slight pressure.
This movement improves coordination between the thumb and fingers.
Wrist rotation
Wrist rotation technique
Wrist rotation includes rotating your wrists in circular motions to increase flexibility and strengthen wrist muscles, which support grip activities.
Extend both arms forward with palms facing downwards, then rotate wrists clockwise several times followed by counterclockwise rotations.
This technique helps maintain healthy wrist joints while boosting grip endurance.
Clay molding
Clay molding practice
Molding clay or dough is an engaging way to build dexterity in hands. It also improves grip power simultaneously through repetitive squeezing motions.
This is involved during shaping processes like rolling balls. Or creating shapes from clay pieces using only fingertips.
No tools are involved except natural materials available around us. Such as mud or clay found outdoors, easily accessible everywhere across Africa's diverse landscapes.