You'll love these cassava dishes!
What's the story
Cassava is a staple food in several African countries, and it is loved for its versatility and nutrition.
This root vegetable finds its way into several traditional dishes that are not only delicious but also culturally significant.
From savory meals to sweet treats, cassava is central to African cuisine.
Here are some of the top cassava dishes you should never miss while exploring Africa's rich culinary landscape.
West African delight
Fufu: A staple across West Africa
Fufu is a staple dish prepared by boiling cassava and pounding it into a smooth, dough-like form.
It is commonly accompanied with soups or stews, enabling diners to scoop up the delicious broth with their hands.
The texture of fufu makes it the perfect side dish for spicy and hearty dishes typical of West African cuisine.
East African favorite
Ugali: East Africa's comfort food
Ugali is a simple, yet extremely satisfying, dish made by mixing boiled cassava flour with water until it becomes firm.
It acts as a base for different sauces and vegetables, making it an indispensable part of meals throughout East Africa.
Ugali's mild flavor makes it a good pair for the rich spices used in regional cooking.
Granular goodness
Gari: Versatile cassava granules
Gari is processed cassava that is grated, fermented, and dried into granules.
It can either be eaten dry (as a snack) or rehydrated with water/milk for breakfast porridge.
Gari is also used as an ingredient for other dishes such as eba, where it's mixed with hot water to create another kind of fufu.
Leafy greens delight
Cassava leaves stew: A nutrient-rich dish
Cassava leaves stew is a colorful dish made by simmering finely chopped cassava leaves with a mix of onions, tomatoes, and a variety of spices.
The resulting concoction is a meal that is not just rich in nutrients but also deeply flavorful, making it a favorite across Central Africa.
It is usually served alongside staples such as rice, plantains or yams, making it a balanced satisfying meal.
Sweet indulgence
Tapioca pudding: Sweet treat from cassava starch
Tapioca pudding has tapioca pearls (derived from cassava starch) and milk (or coconut milk) along with sugar, as its main ingredients.
It's a creamy dessert loved globally but was originally made in tropical regions (including parts of Africa).
This plant grows naturally there and provides the main ingredient required to whip up a delicious treat that is loved by people of all ages alike.