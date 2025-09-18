Spice up your plate: Herbs worth trying

African cuisine is full of flavors and aromas, often enriched with a variety of herbs that are an essential component of its culinary culture. These herbs not only make dishes flavorful but also provide a plethora of health benefits. Adding African herbs to everyday cooking can make even the simplest of the meals taste delicious. Here are five African herbs you can easily use in daily cooking.

Herb 1 Baobab leaves: A nutrient powerhouse Baobab leaves are widely consumed in several African countries for their nutritional benefits. The leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and B6, in addition to calcium and potassium. Given their slightly tangy flavor, the leaves work well with soups and stews. Dried baobab leaves can be crushed into a powder and mixed with sauces or sprinkled on salads for an extra punch of nutrients.

Herb 2 Hibiscus: More than just tea Hibiscus is popular for its use in drinks, but it's also a versatile cooking herb. Dried petals have a tart flavor similar to cranberries, which makes them ideal for adding zest to desserts or savory dishes such as rice pilafs. Hibiscus is also rich in antioxidants, which promote overall health when consumed regularly in meals.

Herb 3 Rooibos: Beyond the brew Most people think of Rooibos in context of tea, but the herb has culinary uses beyond that. Its sweet, earthy notes make it a great addition to baked goods (like bread or muffins). Rooibos can also be infused into sauces or marinades for vegetables, adding a unique flavor profile while also imparting anti-inflammatory properties (thanks to its high antioxidant content).

Herb 4 Grains of paradise: A peppery twist Grains of Paradise are tiny seeds that taste peppery like black pepper but with notes of citrus and cardamom on the tongue. This spice is widely used in West Africa and adds a level of complexity when seasoning roasted vegetables or grilled items. It goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike, intensifying flavors without dominating them.