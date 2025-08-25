Healthy cooking: 5 oils to transform your dishes

African oils have long been lauded for their distinctive flavors and nutritional benefits. Extracted from different seeds and nuts endemic to the continent, these oils are now taking a center stage in elevating vegetarian cuisines globally. From enriching salads to enhancing stews, these oils unlock the culinary world with a myriad of options. Here are five African oils that can elevate vegetarian meals with their unique flavors and health benefits.

Oil 1 Baobab oil: A nutrient powerhouse Extracted from the seeds of the "tree of life" (the baobab tree), baobab oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and E, and antioxidants. Its light nutty flavor makes it an incredible addition to salads or a finishing touch on roasted vegetables. The high vitamin content promotes skin health, while its antioxidants help fight free radicals in the body.

Oil 2 Argan oil: The liquid gold Originating from Morocco, argan oil is often called "liquid gold" because of its many health benefits. It is rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids which contribute to heart health. With its mild nutty flavor, argan oil can be drizzled over couscous or blended into dips such as hummus for added richness. Its moisturizing properties also make it widely used in skincare routines.

Oil 3 Marula oil: Versatile culinary delight Marula oil is extracted from the kernels of marula fruit in Southern Africa. Marula oil is known for its fruity aroma and light texture. The oil is rich in oleic acid which helps reduce inflammation. Marula oil's subtle flavor pairs beautifully with grain-based dishes like quinoa or millet pilafs while contributing nutrients like vitamin C.

Oil 4 Sesame oil: A flavorful staple Sesame oil has been a staple across Africa for centuries, thanks to its robust flavor profile that elevates many vegetarian recipes effortlessly. Extracted from sesame seeds grown mainly along East Africa's coastlines, this versatile ingredient adds depth when used sparingly over stir-fried vegetables or as a part of dressings with lemon juice for zesty salads.