5 veggies transforming plant-based diets 

African vegetables are taking the world by storm with their nutritious offerings and distinct taste. The vegetables, usually loaded with vitamins and minerals, are quickly becoming a go-to in vegetarian meals worldwide. As more and more people turn towards plant-based diets, African vegetables provide an abundance of options that could enrich any dish with flavor and health. Here are five such veggies that are revolutionizing vegetarian meals around the world.

#1 Amaranth: A nutrient powerhouse Amaranth has been praised for its high nutritional value, especially its vitamins A and C, iron, and calcium. This leafy green vegetable is a versatile addition to any meal plan focused on health and wellness. It can be used in salads, soups, or even as a cooked side dish. Its slightly earthy flavor goes well with various cuisines, making it an excellent choice.

#2 Okra: The versatile pod We all know how versatile okra is as a vegetable, but did you know it has several health benefits too? Packed with fiber, vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants, okra is excellent for your overall health. From grilling to sauteing and adding to stews for texture and taste, okra is one of the most used vegetables. It thickens dishes naturally, hence, is a soup's best friend globally.

#3 Moringa: The miracle tree leaves Moringa leaves are often touted as a superfood because of their incredible nutrient profile. They are rich in protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, riboflavin (B2), iron, magnesium and antioxidants such as quercetin. You can eat moringa leaves fresh or dry them up into a powder to add to smoothies or teas. Their mild flavor makes it easy to blend them into recipes without overpowering others.

#4 Jute mallow: A slimy delight Known for its mucilaginous texture when cooked, jute mallow adds thickness (like okra) but with different taste notes similar to spinach combined with sorrel leaves' tartness profile. This makes jute mallow ideal not just as a soup thickener but also a perfect ingredient choice if you want something different yet nutritious enough within your diet plan. It offers essential nutrients like beta-carotene plus dietary fibers along with potassium content too.