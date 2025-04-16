Top 5 beetroot desserts with no added sugar (naturally sweet!)
What's the story
Beetroot is one of the most versatile vegetables, and you can use it to prepare some amazing desserts, without adding any sugar.
Beetroot's natural sweetness and the bright color lend it as a perfect ingredient for healthy treats.
Here are five beetroot-based desserts that are nutritious and satisfying, just the right thing for those who want to indulge without feeling guilty.
Brownie delight
Beetroot chocolate brownies
Beetroot chocolate brownies are rich fudgy treats that marry the earthiness of beetroot with the depth of cocoa.
The natural sugars of beetroot lend sweetness to the brownies, so you wouldn't even need to add sugar.
From chocolate lovers to those on a health kick, these moist, dense brownies make the perfect dessert for everyone looking to indulge guilt-free!
Frozen treat
Beetroot ice cream
Beetroot ice cream is another refreshing way to enjoy this root vegetable in dessert form.
Simply blend cooked beetroot with creamy ingredients like coconut milk or yogurt, and voila! You have got smooth and naturally sweet ice cream (without any added sugar) ready.
The vibrant pink hue adds to the visual appeal making it an ideal choice for summer gatherings or after-dinner delight.
Muffin magic
Beetroot muffins
Beetroot muffins also make for a wholesome snack option.
They are made with grated beetroot, whole grain flour, and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
The moisture from the beets keeps them soft, and their natural sweetness adds flavor without requiring extra sugar.
Ideal for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, these muffins bring together both nutrition and taste in every bite.
Creamy indulgence
Beetroot pudding
Beetroot pudding is a creamy dessert that simmers grated beet with almond milk and other milk alternatives until thickened into a custard-like consistency.
Naturally sweetened by beets themselves, and vanilla extract if you want, this pudding gives you the comfort food satisfaction without refined sugars usually present in traditional versions—perfect when you're craving something smooth, yet guilt-free!
Bite-sized bliss
Beet coconut balls
Beet coconut balls combine shredded coconut flakes mixed together with finely grated raw beets, rolled into small bite-sized pieces.
Then, they're chilled until firmed up nicely before serving time arrives.
These little bites pack plenty of flavors, thanks largely not only because they're naturally sweet but also because they have a texture contrast.
This contrast is between the chewy coconuts against the softer bits within each ball itself—making them great portable snacks too.