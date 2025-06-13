Aromatherapy for better sleep: 5 methods
What's the story
Aromatherapy is a natural way through which you can enhance your sleep quality. Using essential oils, you can create a soothing environment to sleep better.
These techniques are easy to use and can be adapted in your daily life seamlessly.
Lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood essential oils are known for their calming properties.
Here are five simple aroma techniques beginners can try to sleep better.
Pillow spray
Lavender pillow spray
Lavender is also famous for its calming properties on the mind and body.
Making a lavender pillow spray is an easy way to include this scent in your evening routine.
Just mix a few drops of lavender essential oil with water in a spray bottle, and lightly mist your pillow before sleep.
The practice creates a relaxing atmosphere, enhancing sleep quality.
Oil diffusion
Chamomile oil diffusion
Chamomile essential oil is another great pick for relaxing and sleeping.
Using an oil diffuser, add a few drops of chamomile oil to water and allow it to disperse in your bedroom before sleeping.
The light diffusion of chamomile creates a calm atmosphere that promotes sound sleep.
Incense sticks
Sandalwood incense sticks
Sandalwood has been used for centuries in various cultures for its grounding properties.
Burning sandalwood incense sticks in the evening can calm your mind and prepare it for rest.
The warm, woody aroma fills the room with tranquility, making it easier to drift off into slumber.
Bath soak
Eucalyptus bath soak
A warm bath infused with eucalyptus essential oil can be incredibly soothing before heading to bed.
Just add a few drops of eucalyptus oil into your bathwater and soak for at least fifteen minutes.
The steam from the bath will carry the scent all over the bathroom, helping you relax both physically and mentally.
Massage oil
Ylang ylang massage oil
We all know that ylang ylang essential oil is a stress-buster and is effective in promoting relaxation.
Mixing ylang ylang with a carrier oil like coconut or almond makes an effective massage blend that you can apply before bed.
Gently massaging this mixture onto your skin helps ease tension in muscles while enveloping you in its sweet floral fragrance.