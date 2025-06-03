5 must-have indoor plants
What's the story
Indoor plants are said to promote mental wellness by purifying air and acting as a calming presence.
For newbies, plant selection can be key to ensure they flourish without much effort.
In this article, we take a look at five indoor plants that are low-maintenance and beneficial for your mental health.
They not just beautify your space but offer psychological benefits, making them perfect companions for novices.
Drive 1
Snake plant: The air purifier
The snake plant is famous for purifying air by removing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.
It doesn't require much watering, making it ideal for beginners who might forget to care regularly.
Its upright leaves can bring a modern touch to any room while helping improve air quality, which can improve mental clarity and reduce stress levels.
Drive 2
Peace lily: The humidity booster
Peace lilies are perfect for raising humidity levels in a room, which can be good for respiratory health and overall comfort.
They do well in low-light conditions and need to be watered only when the soil feels dry.
Their elegant white blooms add a touch of serenity, helping create a peaceful environment that is conducive to relaxation and mental well-being.
Drive 3
Spider plant: The resilient companion
Spider plants are resilient and adaptable, which makes them perfect for first-time plant owners.
They remove pollutants like carbon monoxide from the air, making it cleaner to breathe in.
With their arching leaves and small white flowers, spider plants add vibrancy to any place while also boosting cognitive function with cleaner air.
Drive 4
Aloe vera: The healing plant
Not only is Aloe vera low-maintenance, but it's also medicinal with its soothing gel used in skin care routines.
It flourishes in bright light with rare watering needs—ideal for novices who may forget to care regularly.
Having Aloe vera around can brighten up the mood with its aesthetic as well as practical uses.
Drive 5
Pothos: The versatile grower
Pothos is adored for being one of the most forgiving houseplants as it grows in a variety of lighting conditions.
These range from low-lit spaces indoors up to the brighter spots by windowsills without direct sunlight exposure needed.
The trailing vines make it versatile enough that you could hang them or let them cascade down shelves.
This ensures even those new at gardening will find success cultivating these beauties within their homes.