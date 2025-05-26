Hydration 101: Tips to keep you refreshed
What's the story
Staying hydrated is key to staying healthy and well. Proper hydration regulates body temperature, keeps joints lubricated, and supports bodily functions.
However, if you're a beginner trying to develop effective daily hydration habits, it can be tricky to know where to start.
Here are five practical tips that can help you stay adequately hydrated throughout the day without complicating your routine.
Morning routine
Start your day with water
Start your day with a refreshing glass of water the moment you wake up.
This simple habit not only kickstarts your metabolism but also rehydrates your body after hours of sleep.
Keeping a glass or bottle of water next to your bedside can remind you to drink water first thing in the morning.
This practice sets a positive tone for the rest of the day and keeps you hydrated.
On-the-go hydration
Carry a reusable water bottle
Having a reusable water bottle with you at all times makes it easier to stay hydrated throughout the day.
Pick a bottle that best suits your lifestyle; one that is lightweight for easy carrying or insulated to keep drinks cool.
By having the water handy, you're more likely to sip regularly instead of waiting until you're thirsty.
Waiting often means you're already dehydrated.
Timely alerts
Set regular reminders
Incorporate technology into your hydration routine.
Set reminders on your phone or smartwatch to drink water at regular intervals.
These alerts can prompt you to take small sips throughout the day, rather than consuming large amounts at once.
Consistent reminders help build the habit of regular hydration, and ensure that you meet your daily fluid intake goals without much effort.
Taste enhancement
Infuse your water with flavor
If plain water isn't your thing, try adding some natural flavors, like slices of lemon, cucumber, or mint leaves, to it.
Not only do these make it tastier, but they also promote greater intake because of its refreshing quality.
Mixing and matching can make drinking water more fun and less boring.
Tracking progress
Monitor your intake
Keeping track of how much water you consume daily can give valuable insights into your hydration habits.
Either use apps designed for tracking fluid intake or simply jot down amounts in a journal.
Monitoring helps identify patterns in consumption and areas of improvement, ensuring that you're consistently meeting recommended daily intake levels according to individual needs and activity levels.