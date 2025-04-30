Norway's top 5 scenic mountain train journeys
What's the story
Norway is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, and one of the best ways to enjoy these views are its mountain rail journeys.
These train rides give a whole new perspective on Norway's natural beauty, passing through dramatic fjords, snow-capped peaks, and lush valleys.
Every journey gives you a different glimpse of Norway's diverse terrain, making them a must-experience for adventure-seeking travelers.
Flåm Journey
The Flam Railway experience
The Flam Railway is among the world's steepest standard-gauge railway lines. It operates between Myrdal and Flam over a distance of roughly 20km.
The journey takes you through some of the most stunning scenery, including waterfalls and deep ravines.
The train drops almost 900 meters from the mountains to the fjords in about an hour.
It's a favorite route of those wishing to see Norway's natural beauty up close.
Bergen Route
Bergen Line Adventure
The Bergen Line connects Oslo with Bergen and runs over 370 kilometers through southern Norway.
The journey offers stunning views of rugged mountains and tranquil lakes as it crosses the Hardangervidda plateau at an elevation of over 1,200 meters above sea level.
The line runs all year long, offering travelers ever-changing seasonal landscapes that emphasize Norway's rich environment.
Dovre Path
Dovre Line scenic views
Running between Oslo and Trondheim, the Dovre Line traverses about 550 kilometers of scenic Norwegian countryside.
The route goes through Gudbrandsdalen valley and presents views of Rondane National Park's majestic peaks.
You can catch a glimpse of traditional Norwegian villages, along with sprawling forests, on this roughly-seven-hour-long trip.
Rauma Track
Rauma Railway highlights
The Rauma Railway travels between Andalsnes and Dombas over a stretch of approximately 114 kilometers.
Famous for its engineering marvels such as Kylling Bridge and Trollveggen cliff face, this line presents some of the most stunning sights along the way.
The passengers are greeted with views of lush green valleys set against the mountains throughout their two-hour ride.
Nordland Trail
Nordland Line Expedition
Stretching from Trondheim to Bodo over more than 700 kilometers, the Nordland Line is one of Europe's longest continuous railways northward beyond Arctic Circle territory into Lofoten Islands region.
It is famous for the midnight sun phenomena during summer months when daylight lasts almost twenty-four hours daily.
This would make for unique travel experiences unmatched elsewhere globally!