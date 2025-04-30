What's the story

A recent study has revealed a strong link between phthalates, particularly Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), and heart disease deaths in individuals aged 55 to 64.

Found in common household items like food containers, shampoo, makeup, and children's toys, phthalates may have contributed to over 10% of such deaths globally in 2018.

Dr. Leonardo Trasande of NYU Langone's Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards explained that these chemicals trigger inflammation in coronary arteries, leading to serious cardiovascular events and fatalities.