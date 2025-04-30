Household plastics may be silent killers, warns new study
What's the story
A recent study has revealed a strong link between phthalates, particularly Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), and heart disease deaths in individuals aged 55 to 64.
Found in common household items like food containers, shampoo, makeup, and children's toys, phthalates may have contributed to over 10% of such deaths globally in 2018.
Dr. Leonardo Trasande of NYU Langone's Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards explained that these chemicals trigger inflammation in coronary arteries, leading to serious cardiovascular events and fatalities.
Hormonal impact
Phthalates disrupt testosterone levels, increasing cardiovascular disease risk
Dr. Trasande emphasized that phthalates can interfere with testosterone levels in men, a factor known to predict adult cardiovascular disease.
Previous studies have linked phthalates to reproductive problems such as genital malformations and undescended testes in baby boys, reduced sperm counts and testosterone levels in adult men.
The chemicals have also been associated with asthma, childhood obesity and cancer.
Ubiquitous presence
Phthalates are found in a variety of consumer products
Phthalates are commonly called "everywhere chemicals" because of their ubiquitous presence in consumer goods.
They are added to PVC plumbing pipes, vinyl flooring, rain- and stain-resistant products, medical tubing, garden hoses, and some children's toys for flexibility and durability.
Food packaging, detergents, clothing, furniture, and automotive plastics are other sources of exposure.
Personal care items like shampoo, soap, hair spray, and cosmetics also contain phthalates for fragrance longevity.
Research findings
New study links phthalates to global heart disease deaths
The latest research, published in the journal eBiomedicine, looked at the effect of one particular phthalate- Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate, or DEHP- on global deaths in 200 countries and territories.
The analysis revealed that DEHP exposure led to 368,764 deaths in 2018 among men and women aged between 55 and 64 years.
This is reportedly the first global estimate of any health outcome from DEHP exposure.
Reducing risk
Steps to minimize exposure to phthalates
To limit exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disruptors, experts advise avoiding plastics as much as possible.
Dr. Trasande suggested that limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods may help lower one's exposure to harmful chemicals.
He also suggested not using plastic containers in microwaves or dishwashers where heat can break down the linings for easier absorption into food/drink.