5 cactus species that need minimal watering 

Cacti are famous for their drought-resistant nature, making them the perfect choice for those who love low-maintenance plants. These hardy species require very little watering and can adapt to a range of environments. Today, we look at five such cacti that can survive on very little water, and what makes them unique. They're perfect if you're an expert or just starting out.

Resilient Choice Barrel cactus: A hardy survivor Barrel cactus has a ribbed, cylindrical body and stores water extremely well. It loves bright sunlight and only needs to be watered once every two to three weeks when the plant is growing. During the winters, it requires even lesser water as it goes dormant. Its thick skin prevents water loss and makes it a perfect plant for anyone looking to reduce plant care.

Adaptable option Prickly pear: Versatile and adaptable Prickly pear cacti are easily identifiable with their flat pads with spines. They adapt well to different soil types and require infrequent watering—once every two weeks usually in warmer months. These cacti also produce bright flowers and edible fruit, adding aesthetics as well as utility to your garden or indoor space.

Desert icon Saguaro: Iconic desert giant The saguaro cactus is iconic in desert landscapes because of its tall stature and unique arms. Despite its size, it needs very little watering- just once a month during summer when it's actively growing. The saguaro's pleated design enables it to expand as it drinks water, storing enough moisture to keep itself alive through the dry spells.

Compact choice Golden barrel: Compact yet sturdy Golden barrel cacti, although small, are hardy. They grow well with little care. Their globe-like shape, with golden spines, glitter in the light. These cacti need to be watered about once in three weeks, during the growing season. In winter months, when they lie dormant, they should be kept dry, making them a perfect choice for anyone looking for low-maintenance plants.