Lentils and lime: A flavorful combo you must try

Lentils and lime can make the most gorgeous, nutritious, and delicious dishes. Lentils, which are loaded with protein and fiber, complement the tangy zest of lime, bringing out the flavors of the former. From Indian to Mexican, this combination goes with pretty much everything. Here's how you can use them to improve your cooking, with simple tricks.

Variety selection Choosing the right lentil variety Different lentil varieties also offer different textures and flavors. Red lentils, which cook quickly and get soft, are perfect for soups or stews. Green lentils hold their shape better, which makes them perfect for salads or side dishes. Brown lentils are versatile enough for most recipes. The right type ensures that the dish's texture complements the lime's acidity.

Flavor balance Balancing flavors with lime Lime lends a refreshing acidity that complements the earthy flavor of lentils. To get this balance right, begin by adding small quantities of lime juice or zest into your dish, tasting frequently. The idea is to brighten without overriding other flavors. Lime can also be used as a garnish to give a fresh burst at serving time.

Herbs & spices Incorporating herbs and spices Herbs like cilantro or parsley go well with lentils and lime, bringing freshness to your dish. Spices such as cumin or coriander can take flavor profiles a notch deeper when paired with these ingredients. Experimenting with different herbs and spices lets you customize your dish according to your likes, while keeping your components in harmony.