Mint + mango: Summer dishes you'll love

If there are two ingredients that can make summer dishes refreshing delights, they are mint and mango. The coolness of mint pairs beautifully with the sweet, tropical flavor of mango, making for a perfect combination. Not only is this combination delicious, but it's also versatile, making way for the most amazing culinary creations. From salads to desserts, add mint and mango to your summer menu. Here are some ideas to inspire your next dish.

Fresh mix Mango mint salad A simple salad of diced mangoes and fresh mint leaves can be a refreshing start to any meal. Add cucumber slices for extra crunch, and drizzle with lime juice for a tangy twist. This salad is light yet flavorful, making it the ideal choice for hot days when you crave something cool yet satisfying.

Blended bliss Smoothie Blend ripe mangoes with fresh mint leaves, yogurt, and a splash of orange juice for a revitalizing smoothie. Not only is this drink hydrating, but you also get vitamins A and C from the mangoes. And the mint adds an invigorating aroma that enhances the overall taste experience.

Cool comfort Mango mint soup For an unconventional appetizer or light lunch option, try a chilled soup made from pureed mangoes and mint leaves. Add coconut milk for creaminess, and garnish with chopped cilantro or basil if desired. This soup gives a unique way to enjoy these ingredients, all the while keeping you cool during warm weather.