Overrated Amsterdam spots (and where to go instead!)
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 31, 2025
07:41 pm
Amsterdam is famous for its vibrant culture, stunning canals, and rich history. While most tourists visit popular attractions, some of these can be overrated and packed. However, if you want to experience the authentic Amsterdam, there are lesser-known alternatives that give you a real taste of the city's charm. Here are some overrated spots in Amsterdam and some better alternatives to explore the city beyond the tourist traps.

Skip Dam Square for Westerpark

As Dam Square is always crowded with tourists, it's hard to soak in its historical value. Instead, make your way to Westerpark for a laidback vibe. This park is dotted with green spaces, cultural events, and local eateries, minus the touristy crowd. It's a perfect place for picnics or long walks while soaking in Amsterdam's local vibe.

Choose De Pijp over Red Light District

While the famous Red Light District can be overwhelming with all the visitors, De Pijp gives you an option with its lively streets full of cafes, markets, and boutiques. Nicknamed Amsterdam's Latin Quarter, De Pijp offers an authentic glimpse of the local life with its diverse food options and lively streets.

Opt for Noordermarkt instead of Albert Cuyp Market

Though Albert Cuyp Market is one of the most famous in Amsterdam, it can get a bit too crowded at times. Noordermarkt ensures a more intimate market experience where you can find organic produce, handmade goods, and antiques every Saturday morning. It's ideal for those who value quality over quantity in their shopping experiences.

Visit Museum Van Loon instead of Rijksmuseum

While the Rijksmuseum hosts world-famous art collections, drawing massive crowds every day, Museum Van Loon gives a glimpse of Dutch aristocratic life in a beautifully preserved canal house setting from centuries ago without the long queues or the exorbitant entrance fees ($12). Guests can walk through period rooms brimming with art pieces, along with the tranquil gardens providing a peaceful breather from bustling city life.