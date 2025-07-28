Overrated destinations in Brazil (and where to go instead!)

Brazil is a beautiful country famous for its vibrant culture, picturesque landscapes, and iconic tourist spots. However, some destinations tend to overshadow the lesser-known gems which offer a unique experience. While Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo entice millions of tourists every year, there are other places that offer a more authentic taste of Brazil, minus the crowd. Here are some underrated destinations worth exploring.

Coastal beauty Discover the charm of Paraty Paraty is a colonial town situated between Rio de Janeiro and SaoPaulo. Famous for its well-preserved architecture and cobblestone streets, the town is a glimpse into Brazil's past. It is surrounded by lush mountains and pristine beaches, making it an amazing spot for nature lovers. One can enjoy the boat tours to nearby islands or explore the Atlantic Forest trails.

Natural wonders Experience tranquility in Chapada dos Veadeiros Located in the state of Goias, Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park is famous for its beautiful waterfalls and rich flora and fauna. The park features several hiking trails that take you to awe-inspiring views of canyons and valleys. It's a great place for ecotourism enthusiasts or anyone just wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Historical richness Explore the vibrant culture of Olinda Olinda is a historic city near Recife in northeastern Brazil. It has colorful colonial buildings, charming churches, and lively festivals all year round. The city's rich cultural heritage makes it a UNESCO World Heritage site. You can just stroll through its narrow streets while enjoying a local music performance or sampling traditional Brazilian cuisine.