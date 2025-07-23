Breathtaking seaside trails worldwide: A list

Exploring seaside trails is perhaps the best way to soak in the beauty of coastal landscapes. With some breathtaking views, fresh air, and a chance to connect with nature, these trails are perfect for everyone, whether you are an avid hiker or someone who enjoys leisurely walks. From around the world, here are some of the scenic seaside trails that promise unforgettable experiences.

Trail 1 The Great Ocean Walk in Australia The Great Ocean Walk spans over 100 kilometers along Australia's southern coast. This particular trail offers breathtaking views of rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and lush forests. Hikers can also experience diverse wildlife and visit iconic landmarks such as the Twelve Apostles. The well-marked trail also offers various accommodation options along the way for those hoping to extend their adventure over several days.

Trail 2 Cinque Terre Coastal Trail in Italy The Cinque Terre Coastal Trail links five charming villages along Italy's Ligurian coast. The trail is famously known for its colorful houses, dotted on cliffs overlooking the sea. It gives stunning views of vineyards and olive groves as it snakes through terraced hillsides. The path is easy for most fitness levels, which makes it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Trail 3 Kalalau Trail in Hawaii Situated on Kauai's Na Pali Coast, the Kalalau Trail stretches nearly 11 miles through verdant valleys and sky-high sea cliffs. Though steep, the rewarding trail offers stunning views of pristine beaches and spectacular scenery. Since it is a tough trail, permits are mandatory for overnight camping along it, making for a more private experience in the lap of nature.

Trail 4 Routeburn Track in New Zealand The Routeburn Track runs through New Zealand's Fiordland National Park, showcasing magnificent alpine scenery as well as coastal views. Stretching some 32-kilometers between Glenorchy and Milford Sound Road, the track features snow-capped peaks looming over crystal-clear lakes nestled among native forests bustling with bird life—an absolute paradise for adventure junkies looking to escape into nature's magic.