When in Czech Republic, visit these stunning castles

The Czech Republic is famous for its beautiful castles, most of which are located beyond the busy tourist trails of Prague. These architectural beauties reflect the country's glorious history and culture. Visiting these offbeat castles can be a refreshing experience, away from the bustling crowds, making you appreciate their beauty and historical significance in a better way.

Architectural marvel Hluboka Castle: A Neo-Gothic wonder Located in South Bohemia, Hluboka Castle is known for its stunning neo-gothic architecture. Originally constructed in the 13th century, it was extensively renovated in the 19th century to resemble England's Windsor Castle. Home to an impressive collection of art and furnishings, the castle lets visitors wander through its lavish interiors and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Historical significance Karlstejn Castle: A royal fortress Located around 30 kilometers southwest of Prague, Karlstejn Castle was established by Charles IV in the 14th century to keep royal treasures safe. Its strategic hilltop location gives stunning views of the surrounding countryside. From the Chapel of the Holy Cross, which contains an awe-inspiring collection of medieval paintings, to various other parts of the castle, visitors can tour many sections.

Enchanting atmosphere Bouzov Castle: A fairytale setting Bouzov Castle stands on a hilltop in Moravia and looks straight out of a fairytale with its towers and turrets. Constructed at the turn of the 14th century, it has been beautifully preserved over the years. The castle's interiors are richly adorned with period furniture and artwork, reflecting its long history as a fortress and residence.

Timeless beauty Pernstejn Castle: A Gothic masterpiece Pernstejn Castle towers majestically over deep forests close to Brno. Famous for its Gothic architecture that dates back to the 13th century, the castle has hardly changed over centuries, despite being sieged a number of times in history. Guests can walk through rooms decorated with original furnishings, while taking in panoramic views from different vantage points around this remarkably preserved fortress.