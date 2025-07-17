You must visit these charming small-town bookstores

Exploring small-town bookstores can be a book-lover's delight. These hidden gems come with a unique charm and character that the larger chain stores may lack. From the quaint settings to rare collections, each bookstore has a story to tell. Here, we take you through five such distinctive small-town bookstores around the world, their unique features, and what makes them worth a visit for any bibliophile.

Scottish charm 'The Bookshop' in Wigtown, Scotland Situated in Scotland's National Book Town, The Bookshop is the largest second-hand bookstore in the country. It features over a mile of shelving with books on everything under the sun. The store is famous for its cozy vibe and warm staff, always willing to help you find your next read. The annual Wigtown Book Festival makes it all the more special, attracting authors and readers from everywhere.

Literary haven 'Shakespeare and Company' in Paris, France Located on Paris's Left Bank, Shakespeare and Company is an iconic English-language bookstore that has a rich history dating back to 1951. Famous for its labyrinthine layout and eclectic collection of books, it has been frequented by writers such as Ernest Hemingway and James Joyce. The store also hosts regular readings and events that draw literature enthusiasts from around the world.

Architectural marvel 'El Ateneo Grand Splendid' in Buenos Aires, Argentina Housed in a former theater built in 1919, El Ateneo Grand Splendid serves as a true paradise for book lovers. Its stunning architecture with frescoed ceilings and ornate balconies set an unforgettable backdrop while you browse through thousands of titles. The bookstore is not just famous for its humongous collection but also as one of the most beautiful bookstores across the world.

Unique experience 'Libreria Acqua Alta' in Venice, Italy Situated along Venice's picturesque canals, Libreria Acqua Alta provides a unique shopping experience with books piled inside gondolas as a result of frequent flooding. The quirky arrangement only adds to the charm of the store's eclectic collection of new and used books in several languages. Visitors can spend their time sifting through piles while enjoying the view of gondolas passing by outside.