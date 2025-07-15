You must explore these stunning watermills 

Watermills have been an integral part of human civilization, utilizing the power of water to grind grain and, other purposes. These ancient structures can be found all over the world, each with a unique story and architectural style. Discovering these hidden gems gives a peek into the past and speaks volumes about early engineering ingenuity. Here are five amazing watermills from around the world.

Peru's gem The ancient El Molino de Sabandia Located in Arequipa, Peru, El Molino de Sabandia dates back to 1621. This watermill is famous for its exquisite colonial architecture and the beautiful landscape surrounding it. Tourists get to visit the mill's original machinery, which continues to work even today. The site also features gorgeous gardens and views of nearby volcanoes, making it an ideal spot for history buffs and nature lovers alike.

France's iconic mill The historic Moulin de la Galette Located in Paris' Montmartre district, Moulin de la Galette is one of only two remaining windmills in the area. Originally built in 1622, it became famous as a gathering place for the likes of Renoir and Van Gogh. Today, although it doesn't function as a traditional mill anymore, it stands as an iconic symbol of Parisian culture and history.

America's heritage site The picturesque Plimoth Grist Mill Located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the Plimoth Grist Mill is a faithful reconstruction of the original 1636 mill. This historic site takes you deep into early American milling techniques, authentically grinding cornmeal as it did. You can explore colonial life and enjoy the beautiful scenery along Town Brook. They enrich their understanding of America's past through this immersive experience.

Netherlands' treasure The charming De Zwaluw windmill De Zwaluw Windmill, which has been standing since 1875 in Burdaard village, Friesland, has withstood flooding challenges. The still-operational mill demonstrates traditional flour production and offers tours showcasing the centuries-old local craftsmanship. Its preservation efforts highlight how important it is to keep such heritage sites for future generations to explore and appreciate.