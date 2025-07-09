5 breathtaking destinations for glacial hikes 

If you want to explore the world's most beautiful ice formations, you should try glacial hikes. The adventures take you across the vast ice-caps, offering stunning views and a chance to see the raw power of nature. Irrespective of whether you're an experienced hiker or a novice, these glacial hikes will guarantee an unforgettable experience. Here are five global destinations to try thrilling glacial hikes.

Vatnajökull Trekking across Iceland's Vatnajokull Europe's largest glacier, Vatnajokull in Iceland, covers about 8% of the country. The glacier has several hiking routes depending on your skill level. You can explore ice caves, crevasses, and stunning blue ice formations. Given that it can be dangerous hiking here, guided tours are available to ensure safety and give you insights into the glacier's history and geology.

Franz Josef Glacier Exploring New Zealand's Franz Josef Glacier Located on New Zealand's South Island, the Franz Josef Glacier has been praised for its accessibility and beauty. The hike takes you through lush rainforests before you reach the icy expanse of the glacier itself. Helicopter tours are also available for those who wish to get a bird's eye view before landing on the glacier for a guided walk.

Perito Moreno Glacier Discovering Argentina's Perito Moreno Glacier The Perito Moreno Glacier, located in Argentina, is among the most popular sites in Patagonia. Unlike several other glaciers across the globe, it is actually moving forward, not retreating. You can either walk on trails for a panoramic view or choose guided treks on the ice itself. Seeing giant chunks of ice calving into the Lake Argentino is absolutely magnificent.

Jostedalsbreen National Park Hiking Norway's Jostedalsbreen National Park Jostedalsbreen National Park in Norway houses mainland Europe's largest glacier, Jostedalsbreen, which spans an area of 487 square kilometers (188 square miles). It conducts a range of guided tours, which not only keep the hikers safe across the expansive icy land but also teach them about how the glacier formed and how it affects the surrounding ecosystems. The tours cater to different skill levels, making it accessible for many.