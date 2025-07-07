Japan's lesser-known islands: 5 must-see gems

Japan is famous for its vibrant cities and rich culture, but beyond the mainland, there exists a treasure trove of hidden islands waiting to be explored. These islands promise an unparalleled experience from breathtaking natural beauty to fascinating local customs. For the adventurer in you, Japan's hidden islands make for an ideal getaway. Here are five amazing finds that highlight the unique beauty and culture of these remote gems.

Forest adventure Yakushima's ancient forests Yakushima Island is famous for its ancient cedar forests that have been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The island's lush greenery and towering trees make for a magical experience for hikers and nature lovers. There are trails that cut through moss-covered terrain, offering views of the rare Yakushima macaque and Yaku deer. The island gets plenty of rain, adding to its rich biodiversity.

Art exploration Naoshima's art installations Naoshima Island has become an art lover's paradise with its amazing collection of contemporary art installations and museums. The island boasts of works by acclaimed artists like Yayoi Kusama and James Turrell, seamlessly blending with the landscape. Visitors can check out Chichu Art Museum or walk through outdoor sculptures around the island. Naoshima is a perfect mix of art and nature in a tranquil setting.

Beach retreat Iriomote's pristine beaches With its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, Iriomote Island features some of Japan's best beaches for snorkeling and diving fanatics. The island is a part of Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park, which is home to rich marine life, such as colorful coral reefs and tropical fish species. Adventurous souls can also go kayaking through mangrove forests or hike trails leading to waterfalls hidden within lush jungles.

Olive experience Shodoshima's olive groves Known for its olive groves, Shodoshima Island is popularly referred to as "Olive Island." You can tour olive farms to get an insight into how they are cultivated or even taste locally-made olive oil products at shops around the island. Apart from olives, Shodoshima also boasts stunning views from Kankakei Gorge—a beautiful valley bordered by rugged cliffs—making it a perfect getaway for both foodies and nature lovers alike.