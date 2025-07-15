Glamping in New Zealand: 5 amazing spots

﻿New Zealand is home to some of the best glamping experiences, particularly for stargazing lovers. With its clear skies and less light pollution, this country is an absolute paradise for astronomy buffs. From the North Island to the South Island, there are plenty of places where you can go luxury camping while stargazing. Here are five best glamping sites in New Zealand for an unforgettable stargazing experience.

Glass retreat PurePods in Canterbury PurePods offers a one-of-a-kind experience with its glass cabins in Canterbury. These pods give you an unobstructed view of the night sky from the comfort of your bed. Since it's located in remote, you won't have to deal with light pollution, making it perfect for stargazing. Each pod comes with the basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay while you enjoy nature's celestial display.

Cozy hideaway Teapot Lane Glamping in Northland Teapot Lane Glamping, located in Northland, offers a cozy retreat under the stars. The site offers luxurious tents with comfortable bedding and other essential facilities. Surrounded by native bush, it offers the much-needed privacy and tranquility, allowing the guests to fully immerse themselves in nature and enjoy clear views of the night sky.

Coastal escape Castaways Resort glam camping in Waikato Perched on a cliff that overlooks Karioitahi Beach, Castaways Resort Glam Camping brings coastal beauty and luxury camping together. The site has safari-style tents that come with modern comforts such as hot showers and kitchenettes. Its high position also offers stunning views of the ocean during sunset and a starry night.

Mountain Vista Valley Views Glamping in Waitaki Valley Nestled in the beautiful land of Waitaki Valley, Valley Views Glamping offers stunning views of mountains ideal for stargazers looking for a peaceful escape from city lights. You can select between yurts or domes tastefully furnished to ensure peaceful nights under the sky, dotted with twinkling stars.