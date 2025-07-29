When in Vietnam, visit these charming small towns

While Vietnam has bustling cities and serene landscapes, its small towns are often overlooked by travelers. These hidden gems promise unique cultural experiences, stunning natural beauty, and a peek into the country's rich history. Exploring these lesser-known destinations will provide you an authentic Vietnamese experience far from the usual tourist trails. Here are some underrated small towns in Vietnam you should add to your travel itinerary.

Tra Que The charm of Hoi An's neighbor: Tra Que Just outside of Hoi An, Tra Que is a quaint village. Famous for its shady vegetable gardens, this town gives visitors a chance to learn about traditional farming techniques, and even partake in the process. The locals are warm, and you can relish fresh produce straight from the fields. A visit here gives a glimpse of rural Vietnamese life, and lets you explore peacefully away from the crowds.

Mai Chau Discovering the beauty of Mai Chau Nestled in a valley between mountains, Mai Chau is famous for its picturesque scenery and colorful ethnic culture. Take a look at traditional stilt houses, meet the locals, and trek through rice paddies. The town gives you a chance to witness the life of the ethnic minorities with beautiful nature's views.

Duong Lam Village Exploring ancient traditions in Duong Lam Village Vietnam's oldest villages, Duong Lam Village, boasts of centuries-old architecture that has been well-preserved. Strolling through its narrow lanes makes you feel like you've traveled back in time, admiring ancient houses made from laterite bricks. The village offers a unique glimpse into traditional Vietnamese architecture and culture that has been preserved through generations.

Quy Nhon Relaxing by the sea at Quy Nhon Quy Nhon is a coastal town with gorgeous beaches without the hustle of more illustrious places like Nha Trang or Da Nang. With pristine sands lining the clear waters, it is ideal for anyone looking to unwind by the sea without throngs around them 24x7. Further, it has historical sites nearby such as Cham towers, making any trip here relaxing and culturally enriching too.