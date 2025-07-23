Alaska's frozen wonders: 5 unforgettable trails

Alaska is famous for its wild wilderness and icy landscapes, but it also has some of the most thrilling adventure trails. These trails are the best way to explore the pristine beauty of the state and its rugged terrain. From glaciers to snow-capped mountains, every trail comes with its own challenges and stunning views. Here are the best ones to try!

Glacier trek Mendenhall Glacier trek If you're looking to explore Alaska's icy landscapes, the Mendenhall Glacier Trek is a popular choice. Just outside Juneau, the trail enables hikers to walk on a glacier and witness stunning ice formations from up close. Moderately challenging, the trek requires proper gear since the conditions are slippery. Along the way, adventurers can enjoy views of surrounding mountains and maybe even spot some wildlife like mountain goats.

Icefield Trail Harding Icefield Trail Located in Kenai Fjords National Park, the Harding Icefield Trail takes you on an interesting journey into Alaska's glacial expanse. This eight-mile round trip hike takes you through verdant forests before ascending above the tree line for breathtaking views of the expansive icefield. The trail is strenuous, but treats hikers with sights of deep blue crevasses and far away snow-covered peaks.

Historic trail Chilkoot Trail: A historic journey If natural beauty isn't enough, the Chilkoot Trail also doubles as a piece of history as it traces a portion of the trail trodden during the Klondike Gold Rush. Stretching 33 miles from Dyea in Alaska to Bennett Lake in British Columbia, this trail offers a taste of a rugged terrain along with a trip to the past, with old cabins and relics left behind by prospectors over a century ago.

Wilderness hike Crow Pass Trail: Scenic wilderness hike Famed for its picturesque views, the Crow Pass Trail has a lot to offer in terms of Alaska's varied terrain within Chugach State Park close to Anchorage. This 26-mile trek takes you across alpine meadows (which bloom with wildflowers during summer) and glaciers as you walk along the Eagle River Valley under imposing mountains such as the Raven Glacier—an unforgettable highlight for trekkers!