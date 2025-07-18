Spain's best-kept secrets: A list

Beyond Barcelona's bustling scenes, Spain hides serene coastal retreats. These secluded beaches offer tranquility and stunning natural beauty, ideal for a peaceful escape. With pristine sands and clear waters, they're perfect for relaxation away from the crowds. Discover Spain's lesser-known shores for serenity and breathtaking landscapes.

Beach 1 Cala Sa Boadella: A secluded paradise Cala Sa Boadella near Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava is one such beach. The small stretch of golden sand surrounded by clear waters and lush greenery makes for a picture-perfect setting. It is more intimate than the crowded beaches nearby. You can reach the beach after a short walk through a pine forest. Sunbath or take a dip in the calm waters while enjoying the beauty around.

Beach 2 Playa de Gulpiyuri: A unique inland beach Playa de Gulpiyuri is an inland beach near Llanes, Asturias. Despite being 100 meters from the sea, it has saltwater arriving via underground tunnels from the Bay of Biscay. The small beach is surrounded by cliffs and green meadows, offering a unique natural experience. Its unusual setting makes it an intriguing spot for tourists wishing to discover something different along Spain's coastline.

Beach 3 Playa del Silencio: Tranquility amidst nature Playa del Silencio, popularly called Silence Beach, is located in Asturias along Spain's northern coast. True to its name, this beach serves the purpose of giving you peace and quiet, all while surrounded by breathtaking scenery with dramatic cliffs from all sides. The pebbly shore adds character, while also making for an excellent spot for snorkeling, thanks to abundant marine life beneath its clear waters.