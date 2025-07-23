Cycling along the Amalfi Coast: A must-try experience

With its stunning landscapes and picturesque views, the Amalfi Coast offers some of the most beautiful cycling routes for enthusiasts. These routes make for a unique way to explore the coast's charming towns and breathtaking scenery. Whether you're an experienced cyclist or a casual rider, Amalfi Coast has something to offer. Here are some of the top seaside cycling routes you can enjoy while soaking in the beauty of this Italian gem.

Scenic ride Positano to Praiano route The route from Positano to Praiano is a cyclists' favorite for its scenic beauty. This stretch promises panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and takes you through quaint villages on the way. The ride is moderately challenging, with its hilly terrain, but the stunning vistas at every turn make up for it. It's recommended to start early in the morning, when traffic is lighter, so you can enjoy this picturesque journey to the fullest.

Hill challenge Ravello Loop For those looking for a tougher ride, the Ravello Loop is an exhilarating affair. Starting from Amalfi, this route takes you uphill towards Ravello with mind-blowing views of terraced vineyards and lemon groves. The climb can be tough but once you reach Ravello's hilltop, the breathtaking panoramas of the coastline below will reward your efforts. This loop is perfect for cyclists looking for physical challenge and visual delight.

Coastal trail Maiori to Minori pathway If you're looking for a laid-back ride on a flat path, the way from Maiori to Minori is ideal. This short coastal trail follows the sea, allowing you easy access to beaches where you can take breaks or a dip. It's an ideal option for families or beginners who want a relaxed cycling experience without steep climbs or heavy traffic.