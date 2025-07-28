7 days, 5 cities: Your ultimate Andhra Pradesh itinerary
Southern Indian state Andhra Pradesh is steeped in culture, history, and natural beauty. This seven-day tour spans five cities giving you a taste of the variety the state has to offer. From ancient temples to serene beaches and bustling markets, each city gives you a unique insight into the state's heritage and lifestyle. Here's a perfect itinerary for those looking to explore AP's vibrant cities.
Coastal city
Discovering Visakhapatnam's coastal charm
Visakhapatnam, or Vizag, is famous for its gorgeous beaches and stunning landscape. Begin your trip by visiting RK Beach and catch the sunrise views. Head to Kailasagiri Hill Park for a panoramic view of the city and coastline. The Submarine Museum gives a peek into naval history. Don't forget to take a stroll at the beach road to witness local life and try regional snacks from street vendors.
River City
Vijayawada: A blend of tradition and modernity
Sitting on the banks of the Krishna River, Vijayawada knows how to steal hearts with its cultural significance. Explore Prakasam Barrage for stunning river views. Visit the Bhavani Island to spend time boating or picnicking amidst nature. The city's markets are perfect for shopping traditional handicrafts and textiles. Vijayawada also makes a great gateway to nearby attractions like Kondapalli Fort.
Historical hub
Exploring Guntur's historical sites
Guntur is famous for its historical landmarks that showcase Andhra Pradesh's rich past. Amaravati Stupa is an ancient site that must be visited for its architectural beauty. The Undavalli Caves boast of centuries-old rock-cut architecture. Guntur's local cuisine gives an opportunity to taste authentic flavors exclusive to this region.
Port City
Kokinada: Gateway to Konaseema
Kakinada serves as an entry point to Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh's "Godavari Delta." Enjoy boat rides through lush green landscapes dotted with coconut groves along Godavari River tributaries around Kakinada Beach Park area. Here, you can relax by tranquil waters or explore mangrove forests around Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is home to diverse flora and fauna species, making it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.
Cultural City
Rajahmundry: Cultural heartland on Godavari banks
Lying along the mighty Godavari River, Rajahmundry offers a perfect blend of culture, tradition, and modernity. Visit Papi Hills to enjoy a boat cruise and admire the scenic beauty of the surrounding hills and riverbanks. Explore the city's bustling markets to shop for traditional crafts and textiles, and savor delicious sweets made with locally sourced ingredients, ensuring an authentic taste experience.