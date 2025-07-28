7 days, 5 cities: Your ultimate Andhra Pradesh itinerary

Southern Indian state Andhra Pradesh is steeped in culture, history, and natural beauty. This seven-day tour spans five cities giving you a taste of the variety the state has to offer. From ancient temples to serene beaches and bustling markets, each city gives you a unique insight into the state's heritage and lifestyle. Here's a perfect itinerary for those looking to explore AP's vibrant cities.

Coastal city Discovering Visakhapatnam's coastal charm Visakhapatnam, or Vizag, is famous for its gorgeous beaches and stunning landscape. Begin your trip by visiting RK Beach and catch the sunrise views. Head to Kailasagiri Hill Park for a panoramic view of the city and coastline. The Submarine Museum gives a peek into naval history. Don't forget to take a stroll at the beach road to witness local life and try regional snacks from street vendors.

River City Vijayawada: A blend of tradition and modernity Sitting on the banks of the Krishna River, Vijayawada knows how to steal hearts with its cultural significance. Explore Prakasam Barrage for stunning river views. Visit the Bhavani Island to spend time boating or picnicking amidst nature. The city's markets are perfect for shopping traditional handicrafts and textiles. Vijayawada also makes a great gateway to nearby attractions like Kondapalli Fort.

Historical hub Exploring Guntur's historical sites Guntur is famous for its historical landmarks that showcase Andhra Pradesh's rich past. Amaravati Stupa is an ancient site that must be visited for its architectural beauty. The Undavalli Caves boast of centuries-old rock-cut architecture. Guntur's local cuisine gives an opportunity to taste authentic flavors exclusive to this region.

Port City Kokinada: Gateway to Konaseema Kakinada serves as an entry point to Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh's "Godavari Delta." Enjoy boat rides through lush green landscapes dotted with coconut groves along Godavari River tributaries around Kakinada Beach Park area. Here, you can relax by tranquil waters or explore mangrove forests around Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is home to diverse flora and fauna species, making it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.