Fat and weight gain: Myth v/s facts

The notion of eating fat and gaining weight directly is a common misconception. Although it may sound logical, the connection between dietary fat and body fat is much more complicated. Knowing how different kinds of fats impact the body will help you make informed dietary decisions. Here, we look at various insights into why eating fats doesn't always mean gaining weight, and more.

Fat types Types of fats matter Not all fats are created equal. There's saturated, unsaturated, and trans fats, each impacting the body differently. Unsaturated fats present in nuts and seeds can be good for heart health when consumed in moderation. Saturated fats should be limited but aren't dangerous if a part of the balanced diet. Trans fats, however, should be avoided as they can increase bad cholesterol levels.

Caloric balance Caloric balance is key Weight gain happens when you consume too many calories compared to what you burn off through activity and metabolism. Eating high-calorie foods without burning them off results in weight gain, no matter if those calories are from carbs or fats. Keeping a caloric balance by tracking what you eat and how much you exercise helps you keep weight in check.

Metabolism impact Role of metabolism Metabolism plays a key role in how the body processes various nutrients, including fats. Some people have faster metabolisms which help them burn calories more effectively than others. Metabolic rate is influenced by factors such as age, genetics, and muscular mass. This affects how dietary fat is used by the body as opposed to being stored as excess weight.