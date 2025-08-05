De-stress and relax with these yoga poses 

Yoga is the best way to unwind and relax, particularly for beginners. With its emphasis on breathing and mindful movement, yoga can help in relieving stress and bringing a sense of calm. If you are new to the practice, starting with simple poses can make the experience enjoyable and less intimidating. These poses will help you relieve tension in your body and mind.

Balance basics Mountain Pose: Foundation of balance Mountain pose is also a basic yoga posture that helps improve balance and posture. Standing tall with feet together or slightly apart, the pose encourages head-to-toe alignment. It also promotes awareness of one's body position in space, which can improve overall stability. By focusing on steady breathing while holding this pose, beginners can cultivate a sense of grounding and calmness.

Restful retreat Child's pose: Restful retreat Child's pose is a soft resting position that provides an opportunity to relax and reflect. By kneeling on the floor with big toes touching and knees apart, one lowers their torso between thighs, extending arms out in front or next to the body. This pose delicately stretches the back muscles while relaxing the mind with deep breathing.

Spinal Flow Cat-cow stretch: Spinal flexibility The cat-cow stretch has two positions that promote flexibility in your spine. By starting on hands and knees in a tabletop position, you alternate between arching your back (cow) and rounding it (cat). This dynamic movement helps release tension along the spine while encouraging synchronized breathwork—a key component in achieving relaxation during yoga practice.