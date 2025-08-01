Love beetroot? You'll enjoy these dishes

Beetroot is an ideal ingredient to spruce up any vegetarian feast. Its vibrant color and earthy flavor can do wonders. Besides, it is known for its health benefits- beetroot is packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. You can include it in various dishes to add taste as well as health benefits. Here are five savory beetroot dishes that will make your vegetarian feast memorable.

Risotto Beetroot risotto delight Beetroot risotto is a marriage of the creaminess of traditional risotto and the uniqueness of beetroot. The dish is made by slow cooking arborio rice in vegetable broth until it becomes creamy. Grated beetroot is introduced while cooking to give the rice its signature color and flavor. A sprinkle of parmesan cheese and fresh herbs elevates the dish's taste.

Salad Roasted beetroot salad Roasted beetroot salad is a refreshing treat with a wonderful combination of textures and flavors. The beetroots are roasted till tender, and mixed with arugula or spinach leaves for that freshness. A handful of walnuts or pecans can add a crunchy element, and feta cheese would make it creamy. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper brings everything together beautifully.

Hummus Beetroot hummus spread Beetroot hummus is an eye-catching twist to the traditional hummus. Cooked beetroots are blended with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to create this vibrant spread. The result? A smooth dip that goes well with pita bread or vegetable sticks as an appetizer or snack option at your feast.

Patties Beet patties for burgers Beet patties make for a hearty substitute of traditional burger patties without skimping on taste or texture. Grated beetroots are combined with cooked quinoa or lentils along with spices such as cumin powder before being shaped into patties. They're ready to be grilled or pan-fried until crispy outside yet tender inside. These are perfectly suitable as burger fillings served with fresh toppings such as lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, onions, and pickles.