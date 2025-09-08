Try these 5 calf exercises today

Improving leg stamina and power is crucial for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Strong calves not only help improve performance but also add to overall leg strength and stability. Including targeted calf exercises into your routine can bring noticeable improvements in endurance and power. Here are five effective exercises that target calf strength, helping you achieve better results in your fitness journey.

Tip 1 Standing calf raises Standing calf raises are the most basic exercise to strengthen the calves. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and slowly raise your heels off the ground as high as you can, before lowering them back down. This works the gastrocnemius muscle, which is important for explosive movements such as jumping and sprinting.

Tip 2 Seated calf raises Seated calf raises target the soleus muscle, which is located underneath the gastrocnemius. All you need to do is sit on a bench with weights resting on your knees, and lift your heels while the balls of your feet stay planted firmly on the ground. This exercise improves endurance by working on muscles utilized during longer activities such as running or cycling.

Tip 3 Box jumps Box jumps make for a superb plyometric exercise that improves both power and stamina in the legs. Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform, bend slightly at the knees and then jump onto it using explosive force from your calves and thighs. This dynamic movement engages multiple muscle groups while boosting cardiovascular fitness.

Tip 4 Jump rope drills Jump rope drills are a great way to build calf strength while working on coordination and agility. As you skip rope, your calf muscles stay engaged continuously while you bounce off the ground lightly with each jump. Add some variations like double unders or high knees to increase the intensity and challenge different aspects of leg endurance.