Word of the Day: Antique

"Antique" describes something that is very old and often rare or valuable because of its age. It's used for objects, furniture, or art pieces that come from the past and are cherished for their history or craftsmanship. An "antique" holds a special charm and tells a story from another time.

Origin Origin of the word "Antique" comes from the Latin word antiquus, meaning "ancient" or "old." It entered English in the 16th century to describe items from long ago that are valued for their age and beauty. Today, it's widely used to describe historic objects, art, or collectibles that are preserved and admired.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'antique' Some common synonyms for "antique" include vintage, ancient, old, classic, historical, heirloom, and relic. These words describe items from the past that are admired for their beauty, craftsmanship, or historical significance.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The shop is full of 'antique' furniture and decorations." "She collects 'antique' jewelry from different countries." "The museum displays 'antique' artifacts from ancient civilizations."