Word of the Day: Brazen
What's the story
"Brazen" (adjective) describes behavior that is bold, shameless, or done without embarrassment. It's often used when someone acts confidently, even in situations where others might feel awkward or guilty. A "brazen" person doesn't hide their actions, even if they are improper or surprising.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Brazen" comes from the Old English word bræsen, meaning "made of brass," which was seen as bold and loud. It entered English in the Middle Ages to describe actions that are glaring or shameless. Today, "brazen" is used to describe boldness, often when someone shows little regard for rules or opinions.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'brazen'
Some common synonyms for "brazen" include bold, shameless, audacious, impudent, defiant, cheeky, and brash. These words describe behavior that is daring, confident, and sometimes disrespectful or inappropriate.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He made a 'brazen' attempt to copy the answer." "Her 'brazen' attitude shocked everyone in the room." "The thief walked out with 'brazen' confidence."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "brazen" helps describe bold or shameless behavior in a clear way. It adds energy and intensity when showing defiance, confidence, or disregard for rules. Whether describing people or actions, "brazen" gives writing a sharp and daring edge.