Word of the Day: Brazen

"Brazen" (adjective) describes behavior that is bold, shameless, or done without embarrassment. It's often used when someone acts confidently, even in situations where others might feel awkward or guilty. A "brazen" person doesn't hide their actions, even if they are improper or surprising.

Origin Origin of the word "Brazen" comes from the Old English word bræsen, meaning "made of brass," which was seen as bold and loud. It entered English in the Middle Ages to describe actions that are glaring or shameless. Today, "brazen" is used to describe boldness, often when someone shows little regard for rules or opinions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'brazen' Some common synonyms for "brazen" include bold, shameless, audacious, impudent, defiant, cheeky, and brash. These words describe behavior that is daring, confident, and sometimes disrespectful or inappropriate.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He made a 'brazen' attempt to copy the answer." "Her 'brazen' attitude shocked everyone in the room." "The thief walked out with 'brazen' confidence."