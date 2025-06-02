5 Vietnamese wedding practices that would surprise you
What's the story
Rich in tradition and cultural significance, Vietnamese weddings offer a unique glimpse into the country's heritage.
These ceremonies aren't just about two individuals uniting but also about bringing families together and honoring ancestors.
Though the customs differ from region to region, they all have one thing in common: the deep respect for family values and community involvement.
Here are five captivating Vietnamese wedding practices that highlight the beauty and depth of these celebrations.
Tea ritual
Traditional tea ceremony
The traditional tea ceremony forms the heart of Vietnamese weddings as a way to show respect and gratitude toward parents and ancestors.
In the ritual, the couple serves tea to their elders as a token of appreciation for how they've raised them and the guidance they've provided.
This ceremony usually occurs at both bride and groom's homes, highlighting the value of family unity in Vietnamese culture.
Gift exchange
Engagement gifts exchange
In Vietnamese weddings, an engagement gifts exchange is a norm ahead of the wedding day.
The groom's side gives gifts to the bride's family as a gesture of goodwill and acceptance.
These gifts usually consist of fruits, sweets, tea leaves, or other symbolic items wrapped in red paper or cloth to symbolize luck and prosperity.
Ancestral tribute
Ancestor worship rituals
Ancestor worship is an integral part of Vietnamese weddings, as it signifies deep-rooted cultural beliefs.
Before the wedding celebrations even start, couples pay respect to their ancestors by offering incense at family altars.
The practice seeks blessings from past generations for happiness and success in married life, while strengthening familial ties across time.
Wedding dress
Traditional attire: Ao Dai
The iconic Vietnamese wedding attire, the Ao Dai, is a reflection of centuries of cultural importance since the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).
While the brides and grooms wear the elegant garment, the former wear red or pink for good fortune, and the latter blue or black for strength and stability in their union.
Bridal procession
Procession ceremony
A vibrant procession is also a key part of traditional-style Vietnamese weddings, which are widely respected and practiced.
This particular ceremony, alive to this day, invites locals and tourists alike to partake in and witness the heart of what makes these events special and memorable.
It highlights the cultural importance of these celebrations, deepening appreciation for the Vietnamese traditions and seamless ancestral honor in modern festivities.