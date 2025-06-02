5 styles that pair perfectly with jodhpurs
What's the story
Jodhpurs, which were originally designed for equestrian activities, have become an all-time fashion staple.
Their unique cut and fit can be styled for everything from casual to semi-formal.
Be it brunch or a casual outing, wearing jodhpurs with the right elements can amp up your look.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with jodhpurs, giving you comfort and style without compromising on elegance.
Cozy comfort
Casual chic with oversized sweaters
Pairing jodhpurs with oversized sweaters creates a relaxed yet stylish look.
The snug fit of the jodhpurs balances well with the loose silhouette of the sweater, giving an effortless chic vibe.
Go for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the look seamless.
This combo is perfect for cooler weather and can be finished with ankle boots or loafers for some added flair.
Polished look
Sophisticated edge with blazers
For a more polished look, pair your jodhpurs with a tailored blazer.
The combination is perfect for semi-formal occasions where you want to stay comfortable without compromising on the style quotient.
Go for blazers in classic colors like navy or black to keep it versatile.
Adding accessories like statement necklaces or watches can up the ante on the sophisticated ensemble.
Relaxed elegance
Effortless style with tunics
Tunics provide an effortless way to look relaxed yet elegant when clubbed with jodhpurs.
The flowy silhouette of tunics balances out the fitted structure of jodhpurs, making for a beautiful play.
Choose from vibrant prints or solid pastels, depending on how you are feeling and what the occasion is.
This combination is perfect for day outings and can be paired with minimal accessories.
Athletic touch
Sporty vibe with hoodies
Bring an athletic touch to your jodhpurs with hoodies.
Ideal for those who love comfort but don't want to compromise on trends, this style is a winner.
Opt for hoodies in bold colors or graphic ones to make a statement.
Sneakers finish off this sporty look effortlessly, making it ideal for casual hangouts or errands around the town.
Free-spirited style
Bohemian flair with long cardigans
Long cardigans add a bohemian flair when paired with jodhpurs, giving you warmth and style during spring and fall.
Earthy tones are ideal, but we encourage you to experiment with different textures and patterns.
Finishing the look with sandals or flats creates a laid-back vibe, perfect for weekend adventures or exploring new places close to home.