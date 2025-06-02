What's the story

Jodhpurs, which were originally designed for equestrian activities, have become an all-time fashion staple.

Their unique cut and fit can be styled for everything from casual to semi-formal.

Be it brunch or a casual outing, wearing jodhpurs with the right elements can amp up your look.

Here are five styles that go perfectly with jodhpurs, giving you comfort and style without compromising on elegance.