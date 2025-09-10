5 charming Dutch wedding traditions you'll love

Dutch weddings are filled with traditions that capture the essence of the country's culture and history. These customs bring an element of uniqueness to the celebrations, making them unforgettable for the couple and their guests. Ranging from symbolic gestures to community participation, these traditions paint a picture of the values and practices held dear by the Dutch. Here are five lovely Dutch wedding traditions that are still followed by many couples today.

#1 Bridal procession with music In most Dutch weddings, a raucous procession walks the bride from her home to the venue. As part of the tradition, musicians play jolly tunes as they escort the bride and her family through their area. The music not only sets a celebratory mood but also beckons the neighbors to join in the revelry of the happy occasion.

#2 Bridal cup tradition The bridal cup is a significant part of Dutch wedding ceremonies. The unique cup is made in such a way that the two people drink from it at the same time without spilling a single drop. The couple drinks from it together as a sign of unity and partnership in their journey of marriage.

#3 Wishing tree ritual Instead of a traditional guestbook, Dutch weddings opt for a wishing tree. Here, guests hang notes with their wishes for the couple's future. This interactive feature allows attendees to leave personal messages of love and support. It makes for a joyous environment and leaves the couple and their guests with everlasting memories, making the day all the more celebratory.

#4 Bread and salt ceremony A bread and salt ceremony is often included in Dutch weddings as a gesture of hospitality and prosperity. The newlyweds receive bread, symbolizing sustenance, and salt, representing life's challenges they will face together. It serves as an acknowledgment that life will have both sweet moments and difficult times ahead.