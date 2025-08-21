You'll love these chickpea dishes!

African cuisine is a rich tapestry of flavors and textures, with chickpeas forming an integral part of many traditional dishes. Not only are these legumes nutritious but they're also versatile, making themselves at home in a variety of culinary creations across the continent. From hearty stews to refreshing salads, chickpeas are celebrated for absorbing spices and complementing other ingredients. Here are five delightful African chickpea dishes!

Dish 1 Moroccan chickpea tagine Moroccan chickpea tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries chickpeas with a medley of vegetables and fragrant spices such as cumin, coriander, and cinnamon. Traditionally, this dish is cooked in a tagine pot, which helps the dish lock in moisture and deeply flavor the ingredients. The outcome is a delicious meal that goes well with some couscous or flatbread, bringing a taste of Morocco's rich cuisine.

Dish 2 Egyptian falafel Egyptian falafel, or locally ta'ameya, is prepared using ground chickpeas and herbs like parsley and cilantro. However, unlike the fava-bean based Middle Eastern variant, this one has a distinct flavor due to its mix of spices such as cumin and coriander. Deep-fried till golden brown, these crispy patties are typically packed in pita bread with tahini sauce or fresh salad.

Dish 3 Ethiopian shiro wat Shiro wat is an Ethiopian stew of ground chickpeas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and berbere spice mix—a quintessential Ethiopian cooking ingredient. The creaminess of this dish comes from the finely ground chickpea flour that forms its base. Eaten frequently during fasting, when certain foods can't be eaten, shiro wat is normally served over injera—a sourdough flatbread—making it hearty and delicious.

Dish 4 Tunisian lablabi soup A Tunisian delicacy, lablabi soup features boiled chickpeas, flavored with harissa paste for heat and cumin for depth of flavor. Served hot over crusty pieces of bread soaked in broth until soft but chewy, it's garnished generously using olive oil drizzles, and optional toppings such as olives or capers if diners craving extra zestiness within their bowls.