Why puzzles are the best games for your kids

Puzzle-solving activities aren't just a fun pastime for kids. They are also an important component of the development of several emotional skills that are critical for their growth. Solving puzzles not only improves kids' cognitive skills but also builds emotional intelligence. These activities promote the development of patience, perseverance, problem-solving skills, etc., which are critical to overcoming life's challenges. Here are five emotional skills kids can develop through puzzle-solving activities.

Drive 1 Patience and persistence Puzzle-solving takes time and effort which teaches children the importance of patience and persistence. As they work their way through complex problems, kids learn to remain calm and focused even when faced with difficulties. This skill proves to be invaluable as it enables them to understand that not all solutions come instantly and that perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles.

Drive 2 Problem-solving abilities Engaging with puzzles also boosts children's problem-solving skills by prompting them to think critically and creatively. As they piece together different pieces or scenarios, they learn to spot patterns and develop strategies to come up with solutions. This skill comes into play during real-life situations where critical thinking is required to make informed decisions.

Drive 3 Boosting self-esteem The joy of successfully completing a puzzle gives children a sense of accomplishment, which helps in boosting their self-esteem. Each solved puzzle strengthens their belief in their own capabilities, pushing them to take up more challenging tasks in the future. This added confidence can also affect other areas of their lives positively.

Drive 4 Emotional regulation The other way puzzle-solving helps kids is that it teaches them emotional regulation. Children learn how to handle frustration when things don't go their way. As they face setbacks/make mistakes in the process, they know how to deal with these emotions constructively instead of giving up or getting too upset.