5 stylish hairstyles for heart-shaped faces

Heart-shaped faces have a broad forehead and a narrow chin, giving them a unique silhouette. Updos are an excellent way to highlight these features, adding a touch of elegance and style. In this article, we explore five essential updos that can enhance the natural beauty of heart-shaped faces. We give you practical insights into how each style complements this face shape.

Drive 1 Sleek high bun A sleek high bun is ideal for bringing attention to the cheekbones and eyes, which are the most prominent features of heart-shaped faces. By pulling the hair back tightly, this updo gives a clean look, highlighting facial symmetry. It also elongates the neck, adding an element of sophistication. This style is apt for both formal events and casual outings.

Drive 2 Loose low chignon The loose low chignon offers a softer approach by balancing the width of the forehead with gentle volume at the nape of the neck. This updo softens angular lines and adds fullness around the jawline, creating harmony in facial proportions. It's ideal for those looking for an elegant yet relaxed appearance appropriate for various events.

Drive 3 Side-swept French twist A side-swept French twist combines classic elegance with modern flair, making it an excellent choice for heart-shaped faces. By sweeping hair to one side before twisting it into place, this style adds volume on one side while keeping a balance across facial features. It highlights cheekbones beautifully and is versatile enough for both day and evening wear.

Drive 4 Braided crown updo The braided crown updo beautifully frames heart-shaped faces by adding texture around the forehead without overshadowing it. In this style, you braid sections of hair along each side before pinning them across the top like a crown. It enhances natural beauty by accentuating key areas like eyes and cheekbones, while keeping everything neatly in place.