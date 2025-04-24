Include these simple knee exercises in your daily workout
Knee stability and agility are important to stay active.
Be it an athlete or someone who loves to work out regularly, having healthy knee joints is paramount.
Adding certain exercises to your regimen can strengthen the muscles around the knee, increase flexibility and improve overall joint functioning.
Here are five exercises that can lead to a stable and agile knee joint.
Squat exercise
Squats for strengthening
Squats prove extremely beneficial in building strength of the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending at the knees and hips as if sitting back into a chair.
Keep your chest up and knees aligned over toes.
Perform three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions to enhance muscle support around the knee.
Lunge exercise
Lunges for balance
Lunges hits multiple muscle groups while improving balance and coordination.
Step forward with one foot, lowering hips until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees.
Make sure the front knee doesn't extend beyond toes.
Alternate legs for each repetition, completing three sets of ten repetitions per leg to promote balanced muscle development.
Leg raise exercise
Leg raises for flexibility
Leg raises target strengthening the quadriceps without exerting pressure on the knee joint directly.
Lie flat on your back with one leg bent at a 90-degree angle while the other is kept straight on the ground.
Slowly lift the straight leg to the height of the bent knee before lowering it back down gently.
Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions per leg.
Calf raise exercise
Calf raises for support
Calf raises help strengthen calf muscles, which contribute to supporting overall leg function (including knees) during movement activities like walking or running.
Stand upright, holding onto something sturdy if needed, then rise onto the balls of your feet, lifting heels off the ground.
Hold briefly before lowering heels again.
Repeat this motion, completing three sets, consisting of 15 repetitions each time.
Step-up exercise
Step-ups for agility
Since step-ups mimic natural movements (like climbing stairs), they're an amazing pick for improving agility along with stability.
Use a sturdy platform/step bench, place one foot firmly atop the surface, and push through the heel to lift the whole body up, bringing the opposite foot next.
Finish the motion by stepping back down, alternating the leading foot every few reps.
Do a total of three sets, with 12 steps per side.