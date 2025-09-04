Try these ankle exercises today

We all know that ankle stability is important for balance and injury prevention, particularly for those who are active. Strengthening the muscles surrounding the ankle can improve its stability and prevent sprains or strains from occurring. Including certain exercises in your routine can improve your ankle strength and flexibility, promoting overall lower body health. Here are five great exercises that can help with better ankle stability/injury prevention.

Tip 1 Calf raises Calf raises are a simple but effective exercise to strengthen the muscles surrounding the ankle. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, slowly lift your heels off the ground, and then lower them back down. This movement targets the calf muscles, which play a major role in supporting the ankles during various activities. Three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions can help build endurance over time.

Tip 2 Ankle circles Ankle circles enhance flexibility and range of motion in the joint. Sit comfortably with one leg extended, rotate your foot clockwise for 10 circles, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 circles. This exercise helps loosen up any stiffness in the ankle joint while also enhancing its mobility. Regular practice can contribute to better control during movements that require quick changes in direction.

Tip 3 Resistance band exercises Using a resistance band can make your ankle strengthening routine even more challenging. Secure one end of a resistance band around a sturdy object and loop it around your foot while seated on the floor with legs extended. Pull against the band's resistance by flexing and pointing your toes repeatedly for about fifteen repetitions per set on each foot.

Tip 4 Single-leg balance Balancing on one leg is a great way to test and improve ankle stability and overall balance skills without requiring any equipment at all! Stand near something stable, like furniture, if needed; lift one foot off ground, slightly bending knee, holding position for 30 seconds before switching sides, repeating several times daily. Gradually increase the duration as balancing becomes easier over time.