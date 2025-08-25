5 arm exercises to try today

Underarm training is key to maintaining flexibility and strength in the upper body. It can help improve your posture, enhance your athletic performance, and reduce the risk of injuries. By incorporating specific exercises into your routine, you can target the muscles around the underarms, promoting better movement and flexibility. Here are five exercises that focus on healthier underarm training and flexibility.

Tip 1 Arm circles for shoulder mobility Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise to enhance shoulder mobility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend arms out to the sides at shoulder height, and make small circles with your hands. Gradually increase the size of the circles while maintaining control. This exercise helps warm up shoulder joints and improves range of motion.

Tip 2 Tricep dips for strengthening Tricep dips target the triceps as well as muscles around the underarms. Sit on a chair or bench with hands placed beside hips, fingers pointing forward. Slide off the seat while keeping legs extended in front of you, then lower your body by bending elbows until they form a 90-degree angle before pushing back up. This strengthens arm muscles effectively.

Tip 3 Wall angels for flexibility Wall angels enhance flexibility in shoulders and upper back. Stand against a wall with feet slightly away. Press your lower back into the wall while raising arms overhead, mimicking snow angel movements. Repeat several times, tweaking according to your fitness goals. This exercise is customized for better movement and flexibility around the underarms, leading to healthier training results.